India reports 9,119 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload drops to 1,09,940 after 10,264 fresh recoveries

India reported 9,119 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

With 10,264 fresh recoveries, the active caseload dropped to 1,09,940 which is the lowest in the 539 days.

According to the health ministry, the active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.32 per cent.

The daily positivity rate (0.79 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for the last 52 days while the weekly positivity rate (0.90 per cent) remained under 2 per cent for the last 62 days.

The recovery tally has now gone up to 3,39,67,962, while the recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.33 per cent - the highest since March 2020.

As many as 396 people have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,66,980.

Over 63.59 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 24.

More than 119 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor