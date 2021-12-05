India sees 1-day rise of 2,796 deaths, new Covid cases at 8,895

New Delhi, Dec 5 India saw a single-day rise of 2,796 fatalities in the last 24 hours after Bihar carried out a reconciliation exercise of its Covid data. With this, the death toll in the country reached 4,73,326 even as the country reported 8,895 fresh Covid cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The recovery of 6,918 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,40,60,774. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.35 per cent, highest since March 2020.

India's Active Caseload presently stands at 99,155. Active cases constitute 0.29% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

Also in the same period, a total of 12,26,064 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 64.72 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.80 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 21 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.73 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 62 days and less than 3 per cent for 97 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 1,04,18,707 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 127.61 crore as of Sunday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,32,44,514 sessions.

More than 21.13 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Sunday morning.

