Indian Air Force begins evacuation of stranded Indians in Afghanistan

In the last 11 days, the Taliban have occupied Afghanistan. The situation has spiraled out of control as Taliban militants have taken control of the capital, Kabul. The Modi government is facing the challenge of rescuing Indians stranded in Afghanistan. The Modi government had instructed to put two Air India planes on standby mode. However, Air India had to cancel flights due to the closure of airspace by Afghanistan. After this, the Air Force has now taken up the matter for the rescue of Indian nationals.

The Indian Air Force is once again seen as an angel for the rescue of Indians stranded abroad. Two Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft are airlifting Indians stranded in Afghanistan. One of the planes took off on Sunday night. On Monday morning, they returned home with some Indians. Now another plane will return home soon. The two planes will make several rounds and all Indians will be brought back safely, the sources said. The exact number of Indians stranded in Afghanistan for security reasons is not disclosed.



Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft has taken off from Kabul with more than 120 Indian officials in it. The staff was brought inside the secure areas of the airport safely, late last evening: Sources pic.twitter.com/fn6XV4p8rF — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

Many Indians are stranded in Afghanistan. They are trying to return home. They want to come to India as soon as possible. They have been kept in a safe place and will be repatriated safely in a day or two, ANI quoted sources as saying. Apart from Indian citizens, the government is also in touch with representatives of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. If they want to leave Afghanistan and come to India, they will be assisted, the foreign ministry said.



