Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Apply for your dreams job and earn good salary

There is a golden chance for young people looking for a job in the Indian Air Force. For this (Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021), Indian Air Force has invited applications for the posts of Cook, MTS, LDC, Superintendent, Carpenter, Fireman and Civil Mechanical Transport Driver (Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021). Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts (Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021) can apply by visiting the official website of Indian Air Force indianairforce.nic.in.



Apart from this candidates can also apply for these posts (Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021) by directly clicking on this link https://indianairforce.nic.in/. You can also view the official notification (Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021) via this link http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10801_16_2122b.pdf. A total of 80 posts will be filled under this recruitment (Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021) process. Important date for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021. Last date to apply: Within 30 days from the date of employment news.

Vacancy details for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021

Headquarters Central Air Command

LDC - 1

MTS - 3

Air Command East Headquarters

CMTD (OG) - 2

Superintendent (Store) - 01

LDC-2

Headquarters Southwest Command

Cook - 1

Headquarters Training Command

CMTD (OG) - 13

Headquarters Western Air Command

MTS - 1

Cook - 1

LDC - 2

CMTD (OG) - 5

Carpenter (SK) - 1

HQ Maintenance Command

LDC - 4

CMTD (OG) - 25

MTS-14

Firemen - 1

Chef - 3

Superintendent (Store) - Must be a graduate or equivalent from a recognized university.

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - Must have passed 12th class from a recognized board. Also typing speed on computer should be 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi.

Chef (Ordinary Grade): Must have a Certificate or Diploma in Catering with 10th pass from a recognized board. Must also have 1 year experience in related trade.