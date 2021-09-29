Indian Air Force to celebrate its 89th anniversary on October 8

On the occasion of Air Force Day, the Indian Air Force will proudly celebrate its 89th anniversary on October 8, 2021, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence.

Rehearsals for the air display by various aircraft will commence from Friday, added the press release.

According to the release, the areas over which aircraft will be flying at low levels are Wazirpur bridge, Karwalnagar, Afjalpur, Hindon, Shamli, Jiwana, Chandinagar, Hapur and Pilkhuwa.

"A scintillating air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of the Air Force Day Parade-cum-investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindan (Ghaziabad)," read the release.

"The air display will commence with flag bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies at 08.00 am. The flypast would include heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft. The ceremony will conclude at 10:52 AM with the spellbinding aerobatic display," it added.

To ensure the safety of the aircraft, pilots and people on the ground, the Indian Air Force has also requested all citizens of Delhi, Ghaziabad and its neighbourhood not to throw eatables and garbage in open as eatables thrown out in the open attract birds that can pose a serious threat to the aircraft flying at low levels.

( With inputs from ANI )

