Indian Army band performs at Srinagar's Dal Lake ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of Independence Day, the Indian Army's music band put up a musical show at the Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The band from Jammu and Kashmir's Light Infantry Battalion performed renditions of the patriotic songs including Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo, Aye Watan Tere Liye, Jai ho, Vande Mataram, Kadam Kadam, and Deh Siva Var Mohe.

Usually, the band performs for special occasions only, but since last year, they have been coming to Dal ahead of Independence Day.

Subedar Major Raghuwar Roy, the band in charge said, "The program has been organised in view of the upcoming Independence Day. We wanted the people here to feel peace at heart, and it was also a message for them to stay together as one."

He also said that he and the band loved to play at the Dal lake, with the backdrop of such a scenic view.

Adding to it, Subedar Ramjeet Thapa, the bandmaster said, "We enjoyed playing here, and look forward to many such performances here."

( With inputs from ANI )

