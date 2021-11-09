Indian Army inks pacts with RRU, BISAG

Gandhinagar, Nov 9 The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) of the of Indian Army on Monday signed MoUs with the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG) in academic brilliance, knowledge sharing, research & development and training of Army personnel in niche technologies and emerging technological domains.

Virtually addressing the gathering, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General M.M. Naravane emphasised that signing of these MoUs is a path breaking initiative towards enhancing the interaction of the Indian Army with the academia.

"The MoUs will leverage the relative advantage to both institutes' support training and evolving innovative solutions to boost operational capabilities of the Indian armed forces," he said.

The Lieutenant General of ARTRAC, Raj Shukla, said, "This is a step towards strengthening the linkages between the academia and the Indian military. There is dire need to boost 'civil-military relations' and mutual cooperation. These MoUs will act as catalysts and enablers for orienting the academia towards strengthening the nation's defence and capability enhancement."

"The RRU will focus on meeting specific requirements of the Indian Army in emerging and contemporary technologies in the field of Artificial Intelligence, disruptive military technologies, cyber and information warfare, and air and space capabilities," said Bimal N. Patel, Vice Chancellor, RRU.

"BISAG-N will act as a medium of exchange of knowledge and collaboration in the fields of emerging technologies for the development of GIS and IT based software, generation of customised training content, telecasting audio-visual training content, developing specific projects required by the Indian Army in the fields of IT and AI," said T.P. Singh, DG, BISAG-N.

