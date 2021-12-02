Indian Coast Guard helps with rescue ops after mid-sea fire on MV Kavaratti

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 The Indian Coast Guard stepped in to help with the rescue operations of MV Kavaratti after a fire mishap.

A major fire in the engine room of MV Kavaratti with 624 passengers and 85 crew onboard was reported to the Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai, by the Lakshadweep Development Corporation Ltd on Wednesday night. The ship was on passage to Androth from Kavaratti, according to Indian Coast Guard authorities.

The fire was brought under control by the alert crew of MV Kavaratti, and Indian Coast Guard Ship Samarth deployed in the area was promptly diverted to render assistance.

A specialist team of Samarth boarded MV Kavaratti around 30 nautical miles off Kavaratti Island in Lakshadweep. The vessel was found to be non-operational since the engines couldn't be used for further propulsion. Moreover, due to generator failure onboard, owing to the fire, the shell door couldn't be operated for safe and expeditious evacuation of all the passengers.

Thereafter the Coast Guard ship towed the vessel to Androth for positioning all the crew and passengers at a safe location.

MV Kavaratti was brought to Androth on Thursday morning, and the passengers were disembarked there.

All passengers and crew are reported to be safe.

