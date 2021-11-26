Indian Constitution day live updates: PM Modi addressing the Nation on 71st Constitution day

Today is the 71st Constitutional day in India ( 26 November) Prime Minister Modi is addressing the nation in the Central Hall of the Parliament. President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the program with Preamble reading in the Central Hall of Parliament.

PM Modi has decided to celebrate this day as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Constitution of India is like a modern version of 'The Gita': Om Birla

The Constitution of India is like a modern version of 'The Gita' for us that motivates us to work for the nation. If each one of us commits to working for the country then we can build 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat', says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Constitution Day is celebrated in the Central Hall of the Parliament



President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others are taking part in the event



Constitution Day celebrations begin in Central Hall of Parliament

The celebrations for Constitution Day have begun at the Central Hall in the Parliament. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and others are taking part in the event.

resident Kovind, PM and others arrive in Parliament to take part in Constitution Day event

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other political leaders have arrived in the Parliament to take part in Constitution Day celebrations at the Central Hall.

Constitution Day celebrations begin in Central Hall of Parliament

The celebrations for Constitution Day have begun at the Central Hall in the Parliament. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and others are taking part in the event.

PM pays tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai attack

During his address in the Parliament, PM Narendra Modi today paid tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai attack. "Today on the anniversary of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, I pay tribute to all brave soldiers of the country who sacrificed their lives while fighting the terrorists," said PM Modi.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today addressed the Parliament and said that the Preamble summarises the philosophy of the Constitution in which people preferred Indian to be a democratic republic. "It has been our firm belief that people have been at the center of our development," he said.

PM attacks dynastic parties during his Constitution Day address

While attacking dynastic parties, Prime Minister today asserted that "Party for the family, by the family...do I need to say more? If a party is run by one family for many generations, then, it isn't good for a healthy democracy."

President Kovind lauds Women Parliamentarians

During his Constitution Day address, President Ram Nath Kovind today lauded the women Parliamentarians. He said, "In our country, not only women were given the right to vote from the beginning, but many women were members of the Constituent Assembly. They also made an unprecedented contribution in the making of the Constitution."

President leads the nation in reading Preamble

President Ram Nath Kovind today led the nation in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India. The nation is celebrating Constitution Day today to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.