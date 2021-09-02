Indian govt works diligently when it comes to protecting its citizens: Rajnath

Indicating toward the successful evacuation of over 500 Indians and Afghan nationals from Afghanistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the government works diligently when it comes to the question of protecting Indian citizens.

"It is a big resolution for us to protect the life and property of an Indian citizen. That is why when it comes to the question of protecting Indian citizens, our government works diligently to get them out of foreign countries as well," he said while addressing the inaugural session of the Gujarat State BJP Executive meeting in Kevadia today.

Addressing the BJP workers and leaders, he also emphasised making the country 'Atmanirbhar.'

"In the direction of making 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', we have to first achieve self-reliance in the field of defence and security. This task is very challenging but we have started," said the Union Minister.

He further informed that 64 per cent of the total purchase of defence equipment has been reserved for purchases from India.

"A road map has been prepared for self-reliance in the field of defence. Defence production has been promoted in India. 64 per cent of the total purchase is reserved for the purchase of Defense Equipment made in India," he said.

The Defence Minister also said that the country did not let the intentions of the terrorist succeed, thus, no major terrorist activity has taken place in the last seven years.

"We have not allowed the designs of terrorists to succeed, that is why no major terrorist incident has happened in the country in the last seven years," he said.

The Union Minister also said, "Today, even terrorists know that they will not be safe even in their refuge. When an incident happened in Uri, our army went across the border and destroyed terrorist hideouts," said the Defence Minister.

Singh landed at the airport in Vadodara earlier today.

Shortly after Rajnath Singh arrived in Gujarat, he visited the 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadia in Gujarat and paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He is also scheduled to attend a meeting on preparations for Defence Expo-2022, which will be held in Gandhinagar from March 11-13 next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor