Indian Railways art gallery, souvenir shop at Gujarat's Kevadiya

Gandhinagar, Nov 2 The tourists visiting the world's tallest statue, "Statue of Unity" can now experience the rich cultural history of Gujarat at Kevadiya railway station itself with the Indian Railways setting up an art gallery with a souvenir shop there.

The Western Railway has awarded the first of its kind contract in Indian Railways for development of the art gallery with a souvenir shop at Kevadiya station under the PPP initiative.

The art gallery will showcase different art and craft forms of Gujarat and India and will be developed and operated by a private party with earnings to Railways of Rs 24.7 lakhs and potential revenue of Rs 2.83 crore.

This concept will not only enhance the experience of people visiting Kevadiya, but the Railways claim to provide employment to the local tribal people of Narmada district by giving them an opportunity to promote their tribal art.

