Indian Railways: IRCTC's new rules for online ticket booking; check out details

This is important news for train passengers. If you too are traveling by train and getting train tickets online, be sure to read this news first. Passengers purchasing tickets online from Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will now have to undergo mobile and e-mail verification. Tickets will be available only after that.

What are the rules of railways?

Railways has introduced new rules for passengers who have not booked tickets for a long time due to corona infection. Such people will first need to verify their mobile number and email to purchase tickets from the IRCTC portal. Only then will passengers get tickets. However, passengers who have issued regular tickets will not have to go through this process.

IRCTC sells e-tickets online under Indian Railways. Passengers create login and password on this portal for tickets and then take advantage of online train booking. To create a login password, you need to provide an email and a phone number. This means you can only book tickets after verifying your email and phone number.

A senior official at the IRCTC's Delhi headquarters said a mobile number and email verification process has been launched to verify the first and second wave of corona infection and the accounts previously inactive on the portal.

When you log in to the IRCTC portal, a verification window opens. Upload an already registered email and mobile number to it. Now you see the option of edit on the left and verification on the right. You can change your number or email by selecting the Edit option. After selecting the Verification option, an OTP (One Time Password) will appear on your number. After entering OTP, your mobile number is verified. Similarly, verification has to be done for email as well. This is verified by the OTP in the email.