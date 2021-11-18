India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 115 cr

As many as 110 countries have given recognition to the COVID-19 vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, the official sources informed on Thursday.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 115 crore landmark milestone (115,14,76,793) today. More than 65 lakh (65,45,982) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," read a release issued by the health ministry.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the Har Ghar Dastak campaign for strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said, "As India's vaccination coverage crosses 115 crore mark, PM Narendra Modi Ji's words ring true - once Indians decide to do something, nothing is impossible! #HarGharDastak strengthening world's largest vaccination drive!"

Har Ghar Dastak is a door-to-door mega vaccination campaign that aims to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas.

The campaign ensures that those who cannot go out are vaccinated in their homes. Further, this campaign will run from November 3 to November 30.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday morning said that more than 128 crores (1,28,49,86,340) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.

The ministry further informed that 22,45,63,541 balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor