India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 94.62 crore

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 94.62 crore on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

More than 60 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm today, as per the ministry.

"The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," said MoHFW.

In the last 24 hours, 60,66,412 vaccine doses were inculcated to eligible beneficiaries from which, 30,66,540 were first doses and 29,99,872 were second doses.

So far, 94,62,90,307 vaccine doses have been administered to the population of the country. Of these, 68,00,70,189 were given as the first dose and 26,62,20,118 as the second dose.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported 19,740 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the active caseload of the country to 2,36,643, which is the lowest in nearly seven months (206 days), informed the Union Health Ministry.

With the recovery of 23,070 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 3,32,48,291.

Consequently, India's recovery rate now stands at 97.98 per cent, currently at its highest peak since March 2020, the ministry reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

