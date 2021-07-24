India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 42.78 crore

India has administered over 42.78 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in its ongoing inoculation drive so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21 June, 42,78,82,261 vaccine doses have been administered through 52,34,188 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today out of which 42,67,799 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include, 1,02,83,491 health care workers received their first dose of vaccine and 76,74,804 second doses while 1,78,44,127 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,07,32,410 vaccine doses given as the second dose to front line workers.

According to the health ministry, 13,54,32,522 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 57,68,314 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

As per the data, in the age group of 45-59 years, 10,00,94,927 people have received the first dose and 3,34,30,580 have received the second dose whereas 7,31,64,749 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,34,56,337 vaccine doses given as the second dose to the people over 60 years.

"Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,05,03,166 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 35,087 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.35 per cent," the ministry said.

With 39,097 daily new cases in the last 24 hours, the country continues to report less than 50,000 daily new cases since twenty-seven continuous days.

India's active caseload today stood at 4,08,977 and active cases now constitute 1.31 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.22 per cent and the daily positivity rate stands at 2.40 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has remained less than 3 per cent for 33 consecutive days and has remained below 5 per cent for 47 consecutive days now.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 16,31,266 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 45.45 crore tests so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

