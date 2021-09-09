India's COVID vaccination coverage crosses 72 crore
By ANI | Published: September 9, 2021 10:42 PM2021-09-09T22:42:27+5:302021-09-09T22:50:08+5:30
As India administered 59 lakh doses of COVID doses on Thursday, the country crossed the landmark milestone of 72 crore of vaccine coverage, said a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the press release, India administered 39.88 lakh with the first dose of the anti-COVID shot while 19.62 lakh received the second dose on Thursday.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, said the press release. Meanwhile, the Centre is soon going to launch a Vaccine tracker that will give synergized data with a week-by-week update about Covid vaccine doses, said ICMR DG Balram Bhargava.
( With inputs from ANI )
