India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 109.59 cr

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 109.59 crore (109,59,26,470) today," the ministry said in a release.

Further, they informed that over 48 lakh (48,39,670) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm today.

"The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," the ministry added.

( With inputs from ANI )

