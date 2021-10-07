India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 92.60 crore doses

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 92.60 crores on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

More than 40 lakh (40,43,600) vaccine doses have been administered till 8:30 pm on Wednesday.

"In a significant achievement, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 92.60 Crore (92,60,48,527) today. More than 40 lakh (40,43,600) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 8:30 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," read a press statement from the Ministry.

It further said, 19,68,077 people were given the first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday while 20,75,523 people were given their second dose.

Till yet, 66,93,56,590 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine while 25,66,91,937 people have been given the second dose.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor