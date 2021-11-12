India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 110.79 cr doses

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 110.79 crores on Friday, the Union Health Ministry informed.

According to the ministry, more than 53.81 lakh doses (53,81,889) were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of doses to 1,10,79,51,225, till 7 am today.

Meanwhile, the country reported 12,516 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

At present, the active caseload stands at 1,37,416, the lowest in 267 days. The overall recovery rate stands at 98.26 per cent.

A total of 3,38,14,080 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far in the country, including 13,155 new recoveries reported in the past 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate is 1.10 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 49 days, the ministry said.

( With inputs from ANI )

