India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 112.01 crore doses

By ANI | Published: November 14, 2021 10:32 AM2021-11-14T10:32:19+5:302021-11-14T10:40:07+5:30

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 112.01 crores (1,12,01,03,225) doses as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 112.01 crore doses | India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 112.01 crore doses

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 112.01 crore doses

Next

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 112.01 crores (1,12,01,03,225) doses as per provisional reports till 7 am on Sunday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"More than 57.43 lakh (57,43,840) COVID-19 vaccination doses have been administered in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

According to the official data, India has achieved the administration of over 112.01 crores doses in a total of 1,14,65,001 sessions.

Meanwhile, India has reported 11,271 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, whereas the active caseload of the country stands at 1,35,918 at present.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 285 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,63,530.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Ministry Of Health And Family WelfareHealth and family welfare ministryMinistry of health and familyMinister for health and family welfareMinistry of health and family welfare ministryThe health and family welfareIndian health ministryHealth ministry of bangladeshBangladesh ministry of health and family welfare