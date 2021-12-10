India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 131 crore

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 131.18 crore doses.

According to a release by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 68 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Friday till 7 pm.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 131,90,73,072 today. More than 68 lakh (68,63,955) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the release said.

The daily vaccination count is expected to increase after the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Out of 68,63,955 vaccine doses administered on Friday, 17,83,856 people received their first dose while 50,80,099 people were given the second dose of the vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor