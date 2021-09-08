India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 70.75 cr till date

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 70.75 crores till date, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

"With the administration of 78,47,625 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 70.75 crores (70,75,43,018) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 72, 81,305 sessions," read the release by the health ministry.

India commenced its nationwide vaccination drive on January 16 this year. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

To ramp up the innoculation drive, the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

The recovery of 39,114 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,22,64,051.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.48 per cent.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states/UTs continue the trend as less than 50,000 daily new cases that is being reported for 73 consecutive days now. 37,875 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The active caseload is at present at 3,91,256. Active cases presently constitute 1.18 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,53,745 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 53.49 crore (53,49,43,093) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate is at 2.49 per cent that remains less than 3 per cent for the last 75 days now. The daily positivity rate dips to 2.16 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last nine days and below 5 per cent for 93 consecutive days now.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor