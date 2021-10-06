India's cumulative COVID vaccination coverage crosses 92 crore doses

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 92 crores on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

More than 54 lakh Vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday till 7 pm.

"In a significant achievement, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 92 Crore landmark milestone (92,11,80,022) today. More than 54 lakh (54,08,420) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Tuesday," read a press statement from the Ministry.

The daily tally for vaccination is expected to increase with the compilation of the final report for the day, as per the press statement.

It further said, 28,78,191 people were given the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday while 25,30,229 people were given their second dose.

Till yet, 66,68,62,829 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine while 25,43,17,193 people have been given the second dose.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor