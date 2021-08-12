IndiGo launches flight service from Bareilly to Mumbai

Budget airline IndiGo on Wednesday launched its first flight from Bareilly to Mumbai.

It was flagged off by Union Minister of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Jyotiraditya Scindia, MoS for Civil Aviation General (Retd) VK Singh, IndiGo Co-founder Rahul Bhatia and BJP MP from Bareilly Santosh Gangwar, said a press statement.

IndiGo is the first private airline to operate flight service to Bareilly. The Bareilly airport has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme - Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN).

On March 8, it became the 56th airport to commence operations under the UDAN scheme, with an all-women crew flight on the Delhi-Bareilly route. Now, Mumbai is the second city connected with Bareilly with direct flights and direct connectivity of the city to Bangalore will be third city, read the press release.

During the inaugural ceremony, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Now, Bareilly, which is the land of revolution, will be connecting with the financial capital of India, Mumbai. After two days, IndiGo will start flights from Bareilly to Bengaluru in the southern part of the country."

IndiGo will operate flight services from Bareilly to Mumbai four days a week while from August 14, it will operate flight to Bengaluru three days a week.

( With inputs from ANI )

