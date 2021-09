Indore reports 22 new dengue cases in last 24 hours

Amid the dengue outbreak in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, Indore recorded 22 new dengue cases on Friday, the Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr Bhure Singh Setia informed.

In Indore, a total of 225 persons are infected with dengue so far, including 22 new cases.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "On Friday, 22 new dengue patients were found in the district. So far, around 225 people have been infected with it. Out of these 225 cases, 38 patients are children only. So, it is a great matter of concern for the district."

In order to create awareness among people, the chief medical officer said that people should take precautionary measures to curb the spread of dengue.

"People should not allow water logging in or around their homes, not even clean water. Clean water should also be covered as it spreads in clean water also. Water should always be covered so that mosquitoes could not leave their larvae in it," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor