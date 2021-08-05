Indore STF arrests 7 people, seizes Rs 70.10 lakhs from secret wall chamber

Special Task Force (STF) Indore unit has arrested seven people for their involvement in hawala transactions and seized Rs 70.10 lakhs from a hidden chamber carved in a wall.

All the seven accused hail from Gujarat said Manish Khatri STF Superintendent of Police (SP), Indore.

He further informed that a currency counting machine, nine mobile phones, calculators among other things have also been seized from their possession.

"An information was received about the hawala business being carried out at Nakoda Complex at Jawara Compound, Indore after which STF raided the place. During the investigation, a secret chamber was found inside the wall of the flat, where the money was hidden. We have seized money from the spot and arrested seven people whose information is being given to the Income Tax Department," said the SP.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor