Indore vaccinates over 1.25 lakh people on PM Modi's birthday

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, Indore has vaccinated more than one lakh 25 thousand people under the third campaign of vaccination.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Health Officer, Dr Saitya Bhure Singh said, "Today the district has vaccinated more than one lakh thousand people. Till Friday, we have administered more than 28 lakh 60 thousand first doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 12 lakh 80 thousand second doses."

Further, he said that the district had around 500 vaccination sites and 60-70 teams who visited rural and urban areas, to vaccinate the people in Indore.

According to the Chief Health Officer, the district aims to vaccinate its whole population with both doses by September 30.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor