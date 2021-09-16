Indore woman lands in trouble for dancing in middle of road for Instagram video

A woman who was filmed running across the road to dance at a busy intersection in Indore, Madhya Pradesh has now landed in trouble as police says they will initiate action against her for violating traffic rules.

Speaking to ANI, Indore Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Patidar said, "Zebra crossing has been misused in this video. The girl is also seen standing on the roof of a car, so the action will be taken against her."

The woman, identified as Shreya Kalra later released a video giving her clarification after this incident and said that she had made this video to make people aware of traffic rules and wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kalra had shared the video on her Instagram account three days ago, from where it quickly went viral. The video shows Kalra, dressed in black, running across the road to a zebra crossing as cars slowed to a halt. She then danced to Woman by Doja Cat, even as commuters waiting at the traffic signal looked bemused by her performance.

After the video went viral, the matter reached the Traffic Police and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that action will be taken against the model in the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

