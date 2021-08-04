Indore's Sambhav Jain scores 99.6 pc in CBSE Class 10

Sambhav Jain, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Indore has secured 99.6 per cent marks in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examinations.

Jain studied in The Daly College, School in Indore and has got 498 marks out of 500.

The teenager toldthat he followed a fixed schedule and diligently studied in those hours.

"It was difficultly in studying via online classes. We grasp the concept better in offline classes than in online classes," he said.

The pre-board exams conducted by his school were held once each in both online and offline mode.

Sambhav Jain further said he aspires to become a computer engineer.

His mother Meenal Jain, who works as an admin at a private hospital in the city said she was confident about his son scoring well in his board examinations.

"He has been very focused since the beginning," she said.

Working at the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic posed stress to his mother as she was afraid of getting the infection home. "To do away with this problem, I strictly followed COVID protocols and sanitized before meeting the family," she said.

"His sister has been a big inspiration for him," she added.

Despite getting a lot of time during the COVID-induced lockdown, for those children who scored less marks in the exam, Meenal Jain urged parents to pay attention to their children and spend time with them.

"The role of teachers also remains important. When the parents and teachers work together, the result is always good," she concluded.

The results of the CBSE Class 10 board examinations were declared today. Earlier on July 30, CBSE had declared the results for class 12 board examinations.

( With inputs from ANI )

