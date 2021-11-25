Injured leopard shifted to Etawah Safari for treatment

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 25 A critically injured leopard that had been rescued by forest officials, has been shifted to the Etawah Safari for treatment with the help of Wildlife SOS.

According to the NGO officials, the sight of a leopard lying in a sugarcane field created panic amongst residents of a village in Parikshitgarh on Tuesday.

While examining the big cat, the forest department officials found several critical injuries on its body. The leopard was unable to move its hind legs.

Dr R.K. Singh from the Kanpur Zoo sedated the animal and shifted to the forest division headquarters for medical examination.

The leopard's injuries indicated that it was a victim of man-animal conflict.

Chief conservator of forests (Meerut), N.K. Janoo decided to transfer the leopard to Etawah Safari for further treatment and care.

Wildlife SOS, a wildlife conservation NGO, assisted the forest department in transferring the leopard from Meerut to Etawah Safari in a specialised Mobile Veterinary Unit.

Janoo said, "We are glad that the leopard is safe and under treatment at Etawah."

Veterinary doctor at the Kanpur Zoological Park Dr R.K. Singh said, "The leopard is a male, estimated to be 8-years-old. It has sustained injuries in the neck, ear and shoulder and is unable to move the hind limbs. An in-depth examination is yet to be conducted to determine the extent of injuries."

CEO of Wildlife SOS, Kartick Satyanarayan said that their mobile veterinary unit is equipped to transport wild animals that need medical aid and monitoring during the journey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor