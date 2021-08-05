Injustice to Dalits: Siddaramaiah on new K'taka Cabinet

After the formation of the new Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday, former state Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state government saying "injustice" has been done to Dalits by giving only four positions to a community that constitutes 24 per cent of the state.

"BJP's Karanataka unit has completely ignored Dalit communities in the formation of the cabinet. Injustice has been done to Dalit communities by giving only 4 positions in the cabinet when their population is 24 per cent in the State," he said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai before the oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday said the new Cabinet will have seven Other Backward Class (OBC), 3 scheduled Caste (SC), one Scheduled Tribe (ST), seven Vokkaligas, eight Linagayats, one Reddy, and one woman.

"The purpose of this BJP's Karnataka government is to pacify all the disgruntled factions by giving them positions to loot and it is definitely not to give good administration. Karnataka Chief Minister is wasting time to please and plead his party MLAs," said Siddaramaiah.

Speaking about Shashikala Jolle, who is the only woman in the new cabinet, Siddaramaiah said, "The current cabinet does not reflect any of the yardsticks like capabilities, social justice, regional balance or honesty. Induction of tainted MLA Shashikala Jolle reflects moral bankruptcy of BJP Karnataka."

Earlier, Bommai reached Delhi to discuss Cabinet expansion in Karnataka with BJP National President JP Nadda. Hitting out at the formation of a new Cabinet and the discussions held with the party's high command, Siddaramaiah said, "The outcome of cabinet formation by Karnataka Chief Minister after hectic discussions with the high command, reminds us about a roaring lion giving birth to a mouse. Chaos and differences among BJP's Karnataka MLAs indicate early elections."

As many as 29 MLAs took oath as ministers in Bommai's Cabinet in Karnataka. The MLAs were administered the oath of office by Karnataka Governer Thawar Chand Gehlot at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Thereafter, in the first meeting of the new Karnataka Cabinet, decisions regarding the flood situation, COVID-19, the welfare of Scheduled Tribes, and womens' safety were taken on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

