Interior designer dies by suicide, wife attempt to kill self later

A shocking incident has taken place in Uttar Pradesh. Meerut has been shaken by a terrible incident. A popular, high-profile businessman has committed suicide by hanging himself in his office. Shockingly, his wife also cut her own throat when she learned of her husband's suicide. The wife has been rushed to a hospital for treatment and is said to be in critical condition. This incident has shocked everyone.

According to information received, Amit Bansal, an interior decorator living in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was very popular interior designer and POP trader in the city. He also had a large office of his own. Amit came to his office as usual. Bansal belongs to a high profile family and some of his relatives are senior officers. Amit Bansal, who came to the office as usual, committed suicide by hanging himself. The sudden incident caused a stir in the office.

Shortly after Amit, his wife Pinki came to the office. When she realized that her husband had committed suicide, she immediately tried to commit suicide by cutting her own throat with a paper cutter. Pinky, who was covered in blood, was rushed to a hospital by staff. She is being treated there. Her condition is reported to be critical. The suicide of Amit Bansal has come as a huge shock to the family.

Upon learning of Amit's suicide, the police rushed to the spot. Police are trying to find out the reason behind Amit's suicide, a forensic team was also called to the spot to gather evidence and an investigation was launched by the police. Amit was said to be under stress. Police are investigating the matter further.