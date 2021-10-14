Internal security is topmost priority, shouldn't be politicized, says former BSF IG

The matters related to internal security should not be politicised and should be dealt with better coordination, said former Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force (BSF), BN Sharma.

On Tuesday, the Union Home Ministry has enhanced the powers of the Border Security Force to "arrest, search and seize" within 50 km from the international boundary in Assam, West Bengal and Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, the former BSG IG said, "internal security is the topmost priority and BSF is a professional force in guarding the borders. Extending BSF's jurisdiction to 50 km from borders in Punjab and Bengal will help to stop drug and arms smuggling. BSF always coordinate with local police in any operations. New powers to BSF will help them to act fast to stop smuggling or cross border crime. It is a matter of internal security and it should not be politicized."

"BSF is mandated to check cross border crime. And the situation on the western border is different as compared to the Eastern side. We know how Punjab was affected during militancy for almost ten years and attempts are being made from cross border to smuggle arms and drugs into the Indian territory in Punjab. In the present scenario, smugglers are attempting to sneak into Indian terrorism. In border security, the situation changes in terms of connectivity and mobility. Extending BSF's jurisdiction will help to stop cross border crime. It will help to act swiftly in case of any cross border crime," said Sharma.

The law and order and other issues are the domain of local police or state police, BSF is a border guarding force and it will act only in case of any cross border crime, he emphasised.

"We should see or judge the developments only in terms of internal security and the move should be welcome by everyone. It will further improve security in borders," added Sharma.

( With inputs from ANI )

