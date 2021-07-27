Interstate drug racket busted in Punjab's Kapurthala, 2 held with 180 kg poppy husk

Kapurthala Police on Tuesday busted a major interstate drug racket by arresting two persons involved in the smuggling of poppy husk from Uttar Pradesh to Punjab.

The police seized 180-kilogram of poppy husk from a truck.

The accused have been identified as Jatinder Singh from Gurdaspur and Ravi from Sri Mukatsar Sahib.

According to an official release, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh that district police is actively keeping an eye on activities of drug peddlers active in Kapurthala.

During the preliminary investigation, the SSP said that the accused revealed that Sukhdev Singh and Rajvinder Singh, alias Raju, residents of Gurdaspur, had smuggled the consignment from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and had gone to call the customers from the area, while they were both looking after the truck.

Khakh further added that smugglers used a new modus operandi to hide these drugs and to avoid the foul smell of poppy husk.

"This time, smugglers loaded the truck with Alum and hid the consignment in the canvas," the police said.

According to the release by SSP, all the accused have been booked under various sections of the NDPS Act in a case registered at Kotwali police station.

The accused will be produced in local courts, be taken on remand for further interrogation so as to arrest the remaining members of the racket.

( With inputs from ANI )

