IRCTC offers special tour on Ramayana Circuit covering prominent places associated with life of Lord Rama

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate a Deluxe AC Tourist Train on the Ramayana circuit with the name "Sri Ramayana Yatra", IRCTC informed on Saturday.

According to a press note from the IRCTC, the first tour, starting from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 7 will cover the visit of all prominent places associated with the life of Lord Rama.

The note stated that IRCTC is getting an overwhelming response for this initiative and the first tour is fully booked.

In view of continuous demand, it is decided to run this tour again on December 12 this year with a similar price and duration. The tour will be completed in 17 days.

First halt of this train will be Ayodhya where tourist will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram. The next destination will be Sitamarhi in Bihar and visit Sita Ji's birthplace and Ram-Janki Temple in Janakpur, covered by road, the note added.

Following this, the train will move to Varanasi, and tourists will visit temples at Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot by road. Night stay will be provided at Varanasi, Prayag and Chitrakoot.

The statement said that the halt of the train will be Nasik wherein the Visit of Trayambakeshwar temple and Panchvati will be covered. After Nasik, the next destination will be Hampi which is the ancient Krishkindha city.

Rameshwaram will be the last destination of this train tour after which the train will return to Delhi on the 17th day of its Journey. Guests will be travelling roughly 7500 Kms in this entire tour.

IRCTC has launched this special tourist train in line with the Government of India initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism, at a price of Rs 82,950 per person for 2AC and Rs 1,02,095 for 1AC class, the note informed.

"Package Price covers Train Journey in AC classes, Accommodation in AC Hotels, all meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer and sight-seeing in AC Vehicles, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers etc. All necessary health precautions measures will be taken care of by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour," it added.

To ensure the safety measures post COVID 19 in this deluxe tourist train, COVID-19 fully Vaccination is mandatory for Guests of age group 18 or above. Besides this, IRCTC will also provide a safety kit to all tourists having face masks, hand gloves and a sanitiser.

( With inputs from ANI )

