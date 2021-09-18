IRCTC starts Cordelia cruise tour from today; check package and other details

If you are thinking of going on a trip, then you have a good opportunity to make your tour memorable in a very unique way. For this you have to take the tour package of IRCTC. This will allow you to get an exciting trip. It is a luxury cruise. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will launch India's first indigenous cruise liner (Cordelia Cruises). The IRCTC said in a statement that it has entered into an agreement with Cordelia Cruise for this cruise liner service.

Meanwhile, Cordelia Cruise operates M / s Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt. Ltd. does. Under the agreement, Cordelia Cruise will promote and market this first indigenous luxury cruise line in India.

Learn about the package.

- Speaking of cruise trips starting from today, the duration is 5 nights 6 days. The trip is scheduled to start on September 20 and the starting price of the package is Rs 23,467. By taking this cruise from Mumbai, you can visit two tourist destinations in South India.

- The first of this is Kerala Delight, which is for 2 nights and 3 days. The date of this trip is 20th September. The package starts at Rs 19,898.

- The second route from Sundowner to Goa has a duration of 2 nights and 3 days. The date for this trip is September 25th. The package starts at Rs 23,467.

- While the duration of the cruise to Lakshadweep is 5 nights 6 days. The date for this trip is September 27th. The package starts at Rs 49,745.

IRCTC is launching a special package for Kerala from October 18. The name of this IRCTC package is Kerala Delights Cruise Tour. This tour package is for 5 nights 6 days. That is, you will have the opportunity to stay in the middle of the sea for 6 days. During this tour you will have the opportunity to visit Cochin Fort, Kerala Beach, Munnar etc. In addition, you will also experience all the means of entertainment on the Cordelia Cruise.

How to book?

- First you visit the website www.irctctourism.com.

- Then click on 'Cruise' on the homepage.

- Select location, departure date and departure period.

- Here you will see cruise details including travel and fares.

- Click on travel details to view the schedule.

