ISI terror module: Terrorists' efforts would not succeed, country in safe hands, says Ajay Mishra

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra on Thursday said that none of the efforts of terrorists will be successful as the country is in "safe hands with a robust system".

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "Our neighbouring country has been continuously trying to spread instability in our country for a very long time through its intelligence agency. We have foiled their every effort. Right now some terrorists associated with such modules have been arrested. Information has also come about them."

He said that since 2014, the terrorists are not able to carry out their plans as there is very good coordination between the security forces and intelligence agencies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mishra's remarks came against the backdrop of the intelligent inputs that Pakistan's ISI is planning a major attack in India in the coming festive season.

"In every global platform and summit, we have raised concerns about the fact that Pakistan is promoting terrorism endangering the entire world. As the technology progresses, they (terror organisations) are doing new experiments. They chose crowded places and the festive season. However, any such attempts by terrorists will not succeed as we have a robust system. The country is in safe hands," Mishra said.

The Minister informed that six terrorists were arrested last week, and added, "As long as there are countries like this (Pakistan), these terror organizations would continue to try such attempts in the world. But, we want to assure people that none of their efforts will be successful."

Last week, Delhi Police Special Cell busted a Pakistan organised terror module and arrested six operatives, including two ISI-trained terrorists. The arrested suspects were planning to carry out targeted killings and blasts across the country, as per the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

