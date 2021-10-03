It is victory of farmers, failure of government: Deepender Singh Hooda on beginning of paddy procurement

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Sunday termed the commencement of the procurement of Kharif crops in Punjab and Haryana from today as the "victory of farmers" and said that the government has failed as they kept postponing the date of procurement.

Speaking tohere, Hooda said: "Government kept changing the date of procurement of Kharif crops. But when farmers started agitating against the postponement of the government's decision, it decided the date in haste."

"It is a victory of farmers and they are being paid for their hard work. The government failed as they kept postponing the date of procurement," the Congress leader said.

Earlier, the Centre government had postponed the purchase of paddy in Punjab and Haryana from October 1 to October 11.

But amid protests in Punjab and Haryana over the delay in paddy procurement, MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Saturday informed that the procurement will start from today in both states.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor