IT raids underway at multiple locations in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur
By ANI | Published: October 7, 2021 01:07 PM2021-10-07T13:07:55+5:302021-10-07T13:15:02+5:30
The Income tax department raids are underway at multiple locations at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur at the premises of various businessmen, informed sources on Thursday.
The raids include real estate developers having a close link with a senior minister of the Maharashtra Government.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
