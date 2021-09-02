It will take nine months to vaccinate all children in country, schools can’t be shut till then- Dr. Randeep Guleria

The number of covid patients in the country is on the rise again. Also, a third wave of corona is expected this month. Schools for children have been started in some states, including the national capital Delhi, from September 1, but corona vaccines are not yet available in the country for children. Therefore, this decision of the government has started a discussion among experts, students, teachers and parents.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said it would take a period of nine months to vaccinate all children in India and in such a scenario the future of children could not be harmed in the long run. Schools must be opened for the development of children. Because physical interaction is important for children.

Dr. Randeep Guleria has said that schools can be opened in places where there are less cases of corona. At the same time, he said, not all children have the facility to study online or there is no such environment, so schools need to be opened. Teachers in almost all schools have been vaccinated against corona, so the condition is most favorable.

At the same time, all teachers should come forward and vaccinate themselves against corona, said Dr. Randeep Guleria. Also, Dr. Randeep Guleria has appealed to the school administration to avoid crowding during lunch break and any other time. He said, we have to take full care of whether the children are adhering to social distancing.