ITBP jawan sustains injury in fire exchange with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan sustained injuries during a fire exchange with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kohkameta on Friday.

According to Inspector General (IG) Bastar, P Sundarraj, the incident took place in Kohkameta village of Narayanpur district.

"The injured jawan was given primary treatment at Narayanpur District Hospital and has been airlifted to Raipur for further treatment," stated the IG.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

