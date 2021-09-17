ITBP wins both male, female roller-skating competitions in Ladakh

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Thursday emerged as the winner of the first-ever roller skating competition organised in Ladakh, said the ITBP on Friday.

The competition was organised by the Ladakh Roller Skate Association in collaboration with the District Youth Office which began at Leh (11,500 feet) and ended at Khardung La (17,578 ft).

In the male category of 42 km, the first 3 positions were secured by the ITBP personnel who are a part of the Central Ice Hockey Team of the force.

Constable Namkar Dorjee won the competition with a timing of 3 hours 45 minutes while Constable Regzin Norboo and Constable Tashi Tsering secured the second and third positions respectively.

In the female category of 21 km, Constable Diechen Spalzes of ITBP won the race with a timing of 2 hours 57 seconds.

( With inputs from ANI )

