J-K: 2 terrorists killed in encounter in Dragad, Shopian

Two terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Dragad area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, police said.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

The search operation in the area is underway, and further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor