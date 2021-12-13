J-K: 2 unidentified terrorists killed in encounter in Rangret area of Srinagar

Two unidentified terrorists have been neutralised in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists at Rangret area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir police in a tweet informed, "SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow."

Search is underway. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor