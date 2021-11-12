J-K: 3 terrorists, including Hizbul Mujahideen Kulgam commander, killed

Three terrorists, including Hizbul Mujahideen Kulgam district commander of the proscribed terror outfit, have been neutralised in two different anti-terrorists operations on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The police, in a press release, said that in village Chancer of Kulgam's Chawalgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched. "After ascertaining the presence of terrorists in the area, based on intelligence, they were given the opportunity to surrender; however they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter."

Following the firing, the teams rescued and shifted all the civilians to safer places to ensure their safety.

As per the police, in the initial exchange of fire, "although one terrorist was killed, however, due to darkness the operation remained suspended throughout the night."

"In the wee hours, repeated announcements were again made to the hiding terrorist to surrender, but the terrorist again fired on joint search party which was retaliated leading to the elimination of the hiding terrorist. The dead bodies of both the killed terrorists were retrieved from the site of encounter," the release read.

The killed terrorists have been identified as the District Commander of proscribed terror outfit Shiraz Ahmad alias Shiraz Molvi alias Abu Haris and Yawar Ahmad Bhat.

"As per police records, both the killed terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit HM. Both the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crimes including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities," police said.

According to the police, the killed terrorist Shiraz Molvi was an A++ categorized terrorist and was active since the year 2016 figuring among the list of most-wanted terrorists. He was also involved in recruiting innocent youth into terror ranks and in spreading a reign of terror by killing civilians as well as political workers in the Devsar and Brazloo areas of Kulgam. There are 15 FIRs registered against him for several terror crimes.

In the second operation in the Bemina area of Srinagar, the police said that the terrorists attacked a checkpoint established near Bund Bemina which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

"In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind was eliminated and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Amir Riyaz," the police said.

"It is pertinent to mention that the killed terrorist is relative of one of the accused terrorists of Lethpora terror attack and preliminary investigation indicated that he was assigned to carry out similar kind of fidayeen attack. Digital evidence recovered from his mobile show that he was prepared by terror outfit for fidayeen attack," the police further added.

The police have also recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-rifle and a Pistol from the Kulgam encounter and one AK-rifle from the Bemina encounter site were also recovered.

"All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation," the police said.

Police have registered cases under relevant sections of law and investigations have been initiated.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint teams for carrying out both the operations in a professional manner resulting in the elimination of three terrorists including a most wanted terrorist.

He also congratulated Police/SFs for working with great synergy and coordination on the ground that lead to the elimination of 133 terrorists including many top commanders during this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor