J-K: Active terrorist along with an associate arrested in Sopore

The security forces along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested an active terrorist, Towfeeq Kaboo along with an associate Bilal Ahmad Kaloo in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed the police on Monday.

"Acting on specific input regarding presence of terrorist in Ningli area of Sopore, a cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 52RR and 177Bn CRPF in the said area," said an official release.

As per the Police, during the search operation, the terrorist and his associate were challenged by the search party. They tried to escape from the spot but the alert search party apprehended them tactfully.

"The active terrorist has been identified as Towfeeq Kaboo son of Ghulam Rasool Kaboo resident of Kaboo Mohalla Arampora Sopore while as a terrorist associate has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Kaloo son of Abdul Rahman Kaloo resident of Takiabal Sopore," read the official statement by Police.

Under relevant sections of the law, a case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

( With inputs from ANI )

