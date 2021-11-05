J-K admin modifies previous order, orders restoration of govt accommodation for its employees in Jammu

Months after cancelling the biannual tradition of shifting capitals between Srinagar and Jammu, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday modified its General Administration Department (GAD) order and restored the accommodation for its employees at Jammu.

The order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Estates department read, "Consequent upon the order issued by the General Department dated 28.10.2021, sanction is herebyaccorded to the partial modification of Government Order dated 29.06.2021 and restoration of government accommodation at Jammu in favour of all these government employees which were earlier allotted to them by the Estates Department on temporary basis for a period of six months or till the services of the concerned employee is required by the department, whichever isearlier, on payment of rent/license fee as prescribed under rules."

Listing the conditions for the allotment, the order stated that the allottees shall execute the necessary fresh license deed with the Deputy Director Estates, Jammu on this behalf and also complete all the formalities as required under rules.

The allottees shall also furnish an undertaking before the Deputy Director Estates, Jammu to the effect that neither they nor their spouse/family members accommodation or their own house in Jammu city, said the order.

"The Deputy Director Estates, Jammu shall handover the possession of the restored accommodation only after verifying the genuineness/authenticity of the allottee(s) from the concerned DDO and furnish a report to the Director Estates within a weeks time positively," added the order.

( With inputs from ANI )

