J-K: Children's Day celebrated in Keran village

Children from Jammu and Kashmir's Keran village celebrated children's day to mark the birth anniversary of the late prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Sunday.

As per the Army press release, this momentous day was celebrated with great enthusiasm, followed by cultural activities.

The children were also educated about the significance of Children's Day, read the press release.

The children participated in drawing completion and showcased their skills. To motivate all the children who attended the event, consolation prizes were also distributed.

The event culminated with refreshments for all the children and their parents who attended the celebrations, it added.

India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day in India.

Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasizing the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.

( With inputs from ANI )

