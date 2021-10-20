J-K: Encounter underway in Dragad, Shopian
By ANI | Published: October 20, 2021 11:10 AM2021-10-20T11:10:20+5:302021-10-20T11:20:07+5:30
An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at the Dragad area of Shopian on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
The police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
