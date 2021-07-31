J-K: Family of five has narrow escape as houseboat sinks in Jhelum

A family of five members had a narrow escape after their houseboat sank in the Jhelum River near the Museum in Lal Mandi locality in Srinagar late in the night on Friday.

"The water entered the houseboat and it sank, while we jumped out of it and saved ourselves from drowning," said the owner of the boat Mohammad Ashraf Kahankhasi.

"We have now been rendered homeless as we don't have any shelter where we can live. We are now putting up in our neighbour's houseboat," Ashraf further said.

He added that he does not have the resources to repair the houseboat which would cost around Rs 1.5 lakh.

The cost of a normal houseboat is about Rupees two crore due to the costly wood from which it is built.

A member of the Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association, Ghulam Qadir Gassi appealed to the government to help the family, which depends on tourism for their livelihood.

He further said that they have also asked for government help to repair other houseboats.

He added, "Sometime earlier the administration promised us that houseboat owners living in River Jhelum would be provided land so that they can shift there but to date, nothing happened."

( With inputs from ANI )

